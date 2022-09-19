SOFTBALL: LaFayette blanks Cartersville By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 19, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers welcomed back former coach Glen Woodard to south Walker County on Monday as he brought his Cartersville Purple Hurricanes in for a non-region game.The Lady Ramblers scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, added five more in the third, and tacked on one more in the fourth for an 11-0, five-inning, run-rule victory.Olivia Acuff was 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. Olivia Free was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI, while Emma House went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.Jaselyn Couch went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Autumn Wells scored once and drove in a run, while Haynie Gilstrap added a double.Ava Brown was the recipient of the run support. She pitched all five innings and scattered just three hits, striking out two batters without issuing a walk.LaFayette (12-3-1) will attempt to go 7-1 in Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday when LFO makes drive down Highway 27 for a 5:30 p.m. contest. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories WOMEN'S SOCCER: Beavers fall to CSP in 1st regular-season home loss since 2016 1 hr ago MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers picked 4th in CCHA, Rosén makes preseason team 1 hr ago Alexander: As World Cup approaches, U.S. roster taking shape 1 hr ago Tampa’s Kyle Tucker ‘has it all’ for playoff-bound Astros 1 hr ago Chicago native Chris Redd is the latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member to depart ahead of Season 48 1 hr ago