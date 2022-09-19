LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers welcomed back former coach Glen Woodard to south Walker County on Monday as he brought his Cartersville Purple Hurricanes in for a non-region game.

The Lady Ramblers scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, added five more in the third, and tacked on one more in the fourth for an 11-0, five-inning, run-rule victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In