Second-ranked Harlem advanced to Columbus for the Class AAA Elite Eight on Wednesday, but not before surviving just one, but two major scares from the LaFayette Lady Ramblers.
The Lady Bulldogs escaped the upset bids from 10th-ranked LaFayette with a pair of hard-fought, one-run victories in the second round the playoffs.
Harlem 3, LaFayette 2
The home team scored twice in the bottom of the second inning, tacked on another run in the third, and rode the shutout pitching of Gracyn Gurley into the sixth inning.
But in the top of the sixth, Raven Yancy drew a one-out walk and came racing home as Olivia Acuff ripped an RBI-double to right field. Acuff scampered home moments later on an RBI-single by Olivia Free that sliced Harlem's lead down to one.
Unfortunately for Rambler Nation, that was all their team could muster as Gurley allowed just four hits and a pair of walks and finished with nine strikeouts in a complete-game win.
Summer Burkett and Suki Williams each had singles for LaFayette. Free allowed three runs on five hits over six innings, though only one of those runs were earned. She struck out five batters and did not issue a single walk.
Harlem 7, LaFayette 6
The Lady Ramblers trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning when they scored twice to tighten up the game. Williams reached on an error and scored on a two-out double by Abby Sansing, who later scored on an RBI-triple by Jaselyn Couch.
Sansing delivered another two-out RBI-double in the sixth to bring in Haynie Jane Gilstrap, but the Lady Bulldogs would get a two-out RBI-single in the top of the seventh to go back up, 6-4.
Down to their final out, Burkett battled at the plate and came through with a two-out double to left field to get the rally started and Free delivered the biggest hit of her freshman season with a dramatic two-run homerun to tie things up, 6-6.
LaFayette would put two on with two outs, looking to end the game in regulation, but Gurley, who came into the game to pitch shortly after Free's homer, worked her way out of the jam with a final strikeout to send the game to extra innings.
The game would ultimately end in the 10th inning with the international tiebreaker rule in place. Harlem used a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third and the run eventually scored on an error.
Gilstrap started the bottom of the 10th on second as part of the tiebreaker and was bunted to third on a sacrifice by Williams. However, Harlem's first baseman was able to snag a screaming line drive off the bat of Macy Martin for the second out before Gurley got one final K to end the series.
Gilstrap went 3 for 5 and picked up an RBI-single in the bottom of the first, while Sansing had two doubles in her three trips to the plate.
Ava Brown gave up six runs on nine hits in six innings in the circle, though only two of the runs were earned. She struck out one batter and walked another, while Free came on to pitch four innings of relief. She allowed a run on just two hits and one walk and finished with six strikeouts.
LaFayette's season ended with a 16-12 overall record.