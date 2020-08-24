The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix used one big swing in the first inning and rode the pitching of Taylor Long to a 4-1 Region 6-AAA victory over visiting LaFayette on Monday.
Kelly Green belted a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to stake Sonoraville (3-3, 3-0) to a 3-0 lead. The Lady Phoenix got their fourth and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, again with two outs, as Jacy Smith delivered an RBI-single.
LaFayette left one runner on base in each of the first four innings before finally breaking through in the top of the sixth. Summer Burkett was hit by a pitch and Carlee Corbin singled. Pinch-runner Kayli Ballard later raced home after Sonoraville misplayed a bunt by Railee Lynn.
However, Long struck out the next three LaFayette hitters to end the inning. She would finish the game with 16 strikeouts against just four walks in the complete-game one-hitter.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched six solid innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (2-5, 1-3) will welcome Ringgold to south Walker County on Tuesday for a region contest. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.