The Heritage Generals got a masterful one-hit complete game from freshman Bailee Hollis in a 5-0 Region 7-AAAA home win over Cedartown on Tuesday.
Hollis walked two batters and struck out six in the victory. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate.
Her leadoff single in the bottom of the first led to the initial run of the game. Hollis took second base as Lexi Duckett drew a walk. She scampered to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout off the bat of Macie Collins.
In the fourth inning, Jenna Ryans singled and stole second base before racing home on an RBI-single by Jessica Gibson. One inning later, Duckett walked and Harper Carstens singled with one out. Following an infield pop-up, Ryans came through with an RBI-single and the final two runs motored home on a base hit by Landry White.
Ryans also had two hits on the evening, while Duckett drew two walks and collected a triple.
Heritage (18-6 overall) improved to 12-2 in region play. They still sit in second place in the region standings with one game remaining. That game will be Thursday at Northwest Whitfield at 5:30 p.m.
In order for the Generals to claim the region title, they will have to beat the Lady Bruins and have Central -Carroll lose to Cedartown.
