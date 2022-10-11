Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals got a masterful one-hit complete game from freshman Bailee Hollis in a 5-0 Region 7-AAAA home win over Cedartown on Tuesday.

Hollis walked two batters and struck out six in the victory. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In