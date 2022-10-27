It was a match-up many thought would happen on Day 2 of the Class 4A Elite Eight, just not in the elimination bracket.
A pair of tough 2-1 losses on Wednesday forced No. 2-ranked Whitewater and No. 3-ranked Heritage into a win-or-go-home scenario at the South Commons Complex in Columbus on Thursday night. And unfortunately for the Generals, their season came to an end.
The Lady Wildcats from Fayetteville, who had won 30 straight games to begin the year before their one-run defeat at the hands of No. 7 Walnut Grove, struck for eight runs in the first two innings and made them hold up in a five-inning victory.
Three RBI-singles, all with two outs, staked Whitewater to a 3-0 lead after a half-inning. However, the Lady Wildcats delivered a backbreaker one inning later.
After drawing a walk with the bases loaded, first baseman Braeden Hale sent a pitch over the fence for a grand slam that upped the lead to 8-0. She finished the game 2 for 3 with five RBIs.
The Generals' chances were limited by Whitewater pitcher Emma Friedel, who gave up just one hit, while she was helped out by error-free defense behind her.
A double play erased a leadoff walk to Macie Collins in the second and Friedel issued a free pass to Landry White with two outs in the inning, but White failed to advance past first base.
Heritage would not get a another runner on base until Jenna Ryans led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to break up Friedel's no-hit bid. She advanced to second on a groundout and took third on a two-out wild pitch, but got no further.
Addie Edwards walked two batters and fanned one in five innings in the circle for Heritage, who ended the season with a 22-8 overall record and the program's 10th all-time appearance in the Elite Eight.
No. 5 West Laurens, who also won in narrow fashion over Heritage on Wednesday, nipped Walnut Grove on Thursday, 6-5. They will face Region 7-AAAA's other club, No. 1-ranked Central-Carroll, in the winners' bracket final. The defending state champion Lady Lions took down No. 6 East Forsyth, 6-0, in the other semifinal.
