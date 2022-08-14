Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA in the preseason by Score Atlanta, climbed over the .500 mark for the season by winning twice at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday.

HERITAGE 8, KELL 0

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In