The Heritage Generals, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA in the preseason by Score Atlanta, climbed over the .500 mark for the season by winning twice at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday.
HERITAGE 8, KELL 0
The Generals led 1-0 after one inning, but broke the game open with five runs in the second before scoring their final two runs in the third.
Addie Edwards pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 batters.
Offensively, Ella Blansit was 2 for 3 with a double. Bailee Hollis went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Jessica Gibson had a double and an RBI. Jenna Ryans also knocked in a run, while Harper Carstens picked up a double at the plate.
HERITAGE 11, WOODLAND 5
Facing the Wildcats from Cartersville in their final tournament game of the weekend, Heritage spotted its opponent three runs in the top of the first inning and trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the second.
However, the Generals took the lead with six runs in the bottom of the second before adding five more in the third to pull away.
Hollis collected her first high school victory in the circle. She gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks in three innings of work, finishing with three strikeouts, while Kelsey Anderson worked the final two innings. She allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out five.
Hollis also helped herself with two hits and two RBIs and was one of five Heritage hitters to go 2 for 3 in the game.
Blansit had a solo home run and scored twice as part of her two-hit game. Bree Wilson had two hits, scored twice, drove in two and swiped three bases. Savannah Wilson had two hits and scored twice. Macie Collins had a double as one of her two hits and she also finished with an RBI, while Ryans scored twice and knocked in one run.
Heritage (3-2) will make the short drive up Battlefield Parkway to take on LFO Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.