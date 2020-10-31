The Heritage Generals have one day left to try and win a third straight Class AAAA state championship.
And they're going to have to win three straight games to do it.
After a wild 10-inning victory over West Laurens in Columbus on Friday afternoon, the Generals dropped a one-run decision to Region 7 rival Central-Carroll in Friday's nightcap.
Heritage 16, West Laurens 5
Ten-inning ball games usually don't have an 11-run margin of victory. Then again, most teams don't score 12 runs in the 10th inning of a game, especially at the state tournament, but that's exactly what happened in Friday's opener.
However, Heritage had to rally from 4-0 down just to have the opportunity to win it in extra innings. An RBI by Carmen Gayler in the top of the fifth cut West Laurens' lead to 4-1 and the Generals would find a way to scratch out three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Bailey Christol led off the seventh with a double and Zoe Wright reached on an error before Madeline Stone came through with an RBI. Sarah Haynes followed with an RBI-single and Gracie Dawson picked up the game-tying RBI moments later.
Heritage would leave two runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, but freshman relief pitcher Kelsey Anderson kept her team in the game by shutting down the Lady Raiders in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and the game would go to the 10th tied up at 4-4.
Starting the inning with Lexi Duckett on second base as part of the international tiebreaker, Wright drew a walk before Gayler came through with a two-RBI hit. Stone then collected an RBI to make it 7-4.
But Heritage wasn't done yet.
They would go on to score nine more times before West Laurens could finally get out of the inning. Dawson, Duckett, Christol and Wright all picked up solo RBIs. Harper Carstens had a big two-run triple and Gayler belted her seventh homer of the year, a two-run shot, while Stone followed up with a solo homer to complete the scoring.
West Laurens would get one in the bottom of the 10th, but it would be way too little, way too late as Heritage picked up the victory.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Central-Carroll 2, Heritage 1
Stone would deliver an RBI-single in the top of the first inning and the score would remain 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth. But the Lady Lions would load the bases for Ava Tyson, who came through with a sacrifice fly to tie things up.
The game would eventually go into the eighth inning. The Generals failed to score in top half of the frame, giving the Central a chance to win it.
The first two batters were retired, but a walk and a single got the rally started and an error would allow the winning run to scamper home.
Gayler had a double and was one of six different Heritage players with one hit. Rachel Gibson gave up three hits and two walks in 7.2 innings of work. She did not allow an earned run and finished with 17 strikeouts.
Heritage (30-7) will have to beat West Laurens a second time on Saturday after the Lady Raiders got past LaGrange, 12-10, in Friday's elimination game. The Heritage-West Laurens winner will have to defeat Central twice, at 3 and 5 p.m., to win the state championship.