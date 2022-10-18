The Heritage Generals are one victory way from their 10th Elite Eight appearance all-time.
After pulling away for an 8-1 victory over North Oconee early Tuesday morning, the Generals steamrolled Region 6 champion Westminster, 15-0, in a Class 4A Super Regional game at Westminster early Tuesday night.
Heritage (21-6) needed just three innings to post its second victory of the day. The Navy-and-Red scored three times in the top of the first and once in the top of the third, but did the bulk of the damage with an 11-run frame in the second.
The big inning began with six straight hits, including triples by Bree Wilson and Jenna Ryans. Lexi Duckett added a triple later in the inning, while Landry White had a double. Harper Carstens also had a double in the game to give the Generals five extra-base hits.
It was more than enough run support for pitcher Kelsey Anderson, who gave up just two hits in three innings of work. She struck out three without issuing a walk.
Ryans went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Carstens, Bailee Hollis, Macie Collins and Ella Blansit each collected two hits and two RBIs, while White had two hits and one RBI.
Heritage will play in the 2:30 p.m. championship game on Wednesday against the winner of the 12 noon game between Westminster and North Oconee.
Stockbridge, the No. 4 seed in the Super Regional, was eliminated on Tuesday after a pair of losses. They fell to Westminster in the second game of the day, 6-5, before a 12-3 loss to North Oconee in an elimination game Tuesday afternoon.
The North Oconee-Westminster winner will have to defeat Heritage twice in order to punch a ticket to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
