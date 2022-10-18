Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals are one victory way from their 10th Elite Eight appearance all-time.

After pulling away for an 8-1 victory over North Oconee early Tuesday morning, the Generals steamrolled Region 6 champion Westminster, 15-0, in a Class 4A Super Regional game at Westminster early Tuesday night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In