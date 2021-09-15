The Heritage Generals picked up two important Region 7-AAAA victories at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night, moving them to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in region play.
Heritage 4, Northwest 2
In the opener, the Generals put up two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Madeline Stone and they would tack on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Zoe Wright ripped a one-out double in the seventh and later, after Riley Kokinda drew a two-out walk, Macie Collins came through with an RBI-single. Kokinda would score moments later on an error.
The Lady Bruins got a solo run in the sixth and another solo run in the seventh before Heritage slammed the door.
Collins went 3 for 4, while Stone and Wright each had two hits. Kelsey Anderson got the victory. She allowed eight hits over seven innings, striking out six batters and walking just two, while only one of the runs she allowed was earned.
Heritage 6, Northwest 5
The Navy-and-Red took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Bruins pushed home three runs. They added one more in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
The game eventually went to the 10th inning before the tie was broken. With Jessica Gibson starting the inning at second base on the international tiebreaker, she was bunted to third on a sacrifice by Gracie Dawson before Wright brought her in with an RBI-double.
Lexi Duckett singled to send Wright to third base and Kokinda delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in Wright with the sixth run of the game for Heritage.
Northwest used a wild pitch to move its leadoff runner to third and they cut the lead to one on an RBI-single two batters later. However, an infield pop-up and a ground out ended the game with the tying run at first.
Addie Edwards pitched the first six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Anderson pitched four innings of relief and got her second victory of the night. She gave up just two hits and finished with two strikeouts.
Duckett had a big game with four hits and an RBI. Abbie Young went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Wright and Dawson also had two hits each, while Stone recorded one RBI.
The two teams will close out the three-game region series Thursday at Heritage.