A walk-off, inside-the-park grand slam homerun?
That seems about as unlikely as turning a triple play to clinch a state championship.
Yet lightning struck again on the Heritage High School softball field Tuesday afternoon.
On the same field where the Generals turned their legendary 9-2-6-2 triple play to close out Marist for the 2019 Class AAAA state title, senior Riley Kokinda delivered maybe the rarest of all possible hits in Game 1 of their Region 7-AAAA series against Cedartown.
Heritage 15, Cedartown 6
With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Heritage up 11-6 and looking to end the opening game of the doubleheader early, the future Chattanooga Moc muscled a shoulder-high 0-2 pitch into left-center field.
The Lady Bulldogs' center fielder came charging in, trying to make the catch. However, the ball hit the ground just inches away from her diving attempt and rolled all the way to the fence.
By the time the left fielder was able to grab the loose ball and fire it back toward the infield, the speedy Kokinda had already rounded third base and was halfway home. She scored without a throw to complete the feat and end the game.
Kokinda finished the game with two hits, three runs scored and five RBIs. Lexi Duckett picked up three RBIs, while Macie Collins was 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Game 1 ended after the five-spot in the sixth inning, but Heritage did most of its damage with a seven-run third that featured seven hits, five of which went for extra bases. Duckett had a two-run triple in the frame and Harper Carstens also had an RBI-triple. Madeline Stone, Avah Morrison and Zoe Wright all had doubles, while Wright's double also brought in a run.
Freshman pitcher Addie Edwards picked up the win. She gave up six earned runs on six hits and six walks in six innings with three strikeouts.
Heritage 8, Cedartown 0
Sophomore hurler Kelsey Anderson was the story in the nightcap as she tossed a five-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.
Jessica Gibson had a double and two RBIs, while Jenna Ryans had a triple and two RBIs. Adie Ball was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Wright and Stone each went 2 for 3, while Duckett and Kokinda picked up solo RBIs.
Heritage (5-0, 3-0) will look to sweep the series Thursday as Game 3 will be played in Cedartown.