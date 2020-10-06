The Heritage Generals took the first two games of a three-game series with Ridgeland by downing the Lady Panthers by scores of 11-3 and 10-2 Tuesday night in Boynton.
Ridgeland (11-16, 6-11) will host Heritage (21-5, 15-1) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back in Rossville to close out the series.
Heritage 11, Ridgeland 3
Knotted up 1-1 after two innings, the Generals scored 10 times over the next three frames to take control for good. Ridgeland got its final two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Madeline Stone had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Bailey Davis had a triple, scored twice and also drove in three runs, while Sarah Haynes was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Bailey Christol, Zoe Wright and Riley Kokinda each had two hits with Kokinda adding an RBI. Carmen Gayler had a hit, drew three walks, scored three times and knocked in one run, and Morgan Phillips went 1 for 2 with one RBI.
It was more than enough run support for pitcher Rachel Gibson. Gibson pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Marianne Beliveau had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeland. Maggie Dickson had a triple and an RBI. Dasia Watkins added a hit and an RBI. Jenna Morgan had a hit and scored twice, while Ellie Barnes chipped in with a single.
Katie Wagner walked six batters and struck out one in 4.1 innings in the circle.
Heritage 10, Ridgeland 2
The Lady Panthers held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning when Heritage erupted for seven runs. They tacked on two more in the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
The Generals had six hits in the big inning, including three doubles. Wright had a two-run double, Gayler's double plated three runs, while a two-base hit by Stone brought in one run.
Stone finished with two hits and three RBIs in the game, while Gayler had two doubles, drew two walks, scored three times and drove in three runs. Davis and Haynes each had a single and an RBI, while Phillips singled and scored once.
Kelsey Anderson pitched all six innings. She gave up one earned run on six hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Anna Jenkins had a single and a triple for the Lady Panthers. Morgan had a hit, scored once and earned two walks. Beliveau singled and drove in a run, while Dickson and Makayla Cope were both 1 for 3.
Brianna Goldsmith pitched five innings, giving up eight hits and six walks with one strikeout.