The Heritage Generals reached the 20-win mark on the season with an 8-1 victory over North Oconee in Game 1 of their Super Regional at Westminster on Tuesday morning.
After giving up a run on two hits in the top of the first inning, Heritage (20-6) answered with the tying run in the bottom half of the frame. Bailee Hollis drew a leadoff walk before scoring on a double by Lexi Duckett.
The Navy-and-Red got some more breathing room in the third. Harper Carstens and Jenna Ryans both singled before scoring on a double by Ella Blansit. Landry White drew a walk later in the inning, stole second and scored on an RBI-double by Abbie Young to make it 4-1.
Heritage blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth. Hollis and Bree Wilson singled and Duckett worked her way for a walk to load the bases. Carstens had an RBI-single and Ryans added an RBI-single two batters later before a sacrifice fly gave Blansit another RBI. After White drew a walk to reload the bases, Carstens scored from third on a wild pitch.
Addie Edwards finished off the four-hitter in the top of the seventh. She allowed just two hits after the first inning and finished with 15 strikeouts against two walks.
Carstens and Ryans each went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hollis was 2 for 3 and scored twice, while Blansit finished with three RBIs.
Heritage will now await the winner of the Westminster-Stockbridge game, which is slated for 12 noon. North Oconee will face the loser of the 12 p.m. game at 2:30 this afternoon, while Heritage will play in the winners' bracket final at 5.
Should the Generals win later this afternoon, they would advance to tomorrow's 2:30 p.m. championship game. A loss means they would have to win three straight games on Wednesday to earn a trip to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.