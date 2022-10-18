Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals reached the 20-win mark on the season with an 8-1 victory over North Oconee in Game 1 of their Super Regional at Westminster on Tuesday morning.

After giving up a run on two hits in the top of the first inning, Heritage (20-6) answered with the tying run in the bottom half of the frame. Bailee Hollis drew a leadoff walk before scoring on a double by Lexi Duckett.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

