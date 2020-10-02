Heritage traveled south to Carroll County on Thursday for Game 3 of its series with the third-ranked Lady Lions of Central-Carroll and it would be Class AAAA's top-ranked team pulling out a 3-1 victory to win the series, two games to one.
The pitchers' duel was a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Rachel Gibson toed the rubber for Heritage. She gave up just two hits and one walk in seven innings. The run she gave up was unearned and she finished with a dozen strikeouts.
Karley Fuller struck out nine batters in seven innings for Central. She allowed five hits and walked three batters.
The Generals got all the offense they would need in the top of the first inning as Carmen Gayler belted a three-run homer.
Central would put two on with one out in the bottom of the seventh before scoring a run on an error. However, Gibson would bear down to get a strikeout and a fly ball to center to end the game with the potential tying runs on second and third base.
Riley Kokinda went 2 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases in the win, while Bailey Christol and Morgan Phillips each had singles.
Heritage (19-5, 13-1) will host Ridgeland in a doubleheader this coming Tuesday, before traveling to Rossville to close out the Region 7-AAAA series next Thursday.