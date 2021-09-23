After their doubleheader was rained out on Tuesday, the No. 1-ranked Heritage Generals made the drive to Jasper on Thursday and took Game 1 of a three-game set with Pickens by a score of 9-1.
Heritage got a big night from Lexi Duckett. The junior had two doubles and a single, scored one and drove in two runs as the Navy-and-Red rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the seventh sandwiched around a solo run in the fifth.
Riley Kokinda was 2 for 4 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Jenna Ryans had a double and knocked in two runs. Jessica Gibson had two hits, including a double, and added an RBI, while Madeline Stone and Harper Carstens each had two hits and one RBI.
Addie Edwards surrendered just one earned run on five hits and four walks in seven innings. She finished with six strikeouts.
Heritage (12-0, 10-0) and Pickens will finish up the series with a twinbill Friday in Boynton, starting at 4:30 p.m.