The Heritage Generals got big nights from seniors Madeline Stone and Riley Kokinda as they swept a doubleheader Tuesday night at Ridgeland to begin the final three-game Region 7-AAAA series of the year.
Heritage 8, Ridgeland 3
The Generals went up 5-0 after two innings and never looked back to pick up the Game 1 victory.
Kokinda was 4 for 4 with two doubles, including a two-run double in the top of the second inning. She scored three times and drove in three runs, while Stone went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Two of those RBIs came on a homerun in the top of the sixth.
Jessica Gibson went 2 for 3 with a double and Macie Collins drove in a run with a double in support of senior pitcher Brinley Horner. Horner pitched all seven innings, striking out one and walking one, while the three runs she allowed were earned.
Shayla Rosson had a huge game for the Lady Panthers. She went 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and a solo homer, which came in the bottom of the fifth.
Cordasia Watkins and Carlin Scott each had a hit and an RBI, while Makayla Cope and Maddie O'Toole added two hits each. Katie Wagner gave up eight earned runs in seven innings and had one strikeout.
Heritage 10, Ridgeland 3
The Navy-and-Red scored two runs in the first, third and fifth innings, highlighted by an RBI-single from Stone in the first inning and a two-run homer from the catcher in the third.
The Generals added two more in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Kokinda brought in a run with a double and Jenna Ryans plated two with a single. Avah Morrison capped the scoring with a solo shot in the top of the seventh.
Stone went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three more RBIs to finish the doubleheader 5 for 6 with six RBIs. Kokinda went 6 for 7 on Tuesday after a 2 for 3 performance in Game 2, while Ryans and Morrison each went 2 for 4.
Zoe Wright went 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Lexi Duckett drew two walks and scored twice, while Kelsey Anderson allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings of work in the circle. She finished with five strikeouts.
Watkins, Kylie Collins and Elly Barnes had singles for Ridgeland. Scott drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Jenna Morgan made a Senior Night memory with a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth.
Hadley Middlebrooks allowed eight earned runs in seven innings. She walked four and struck out one.
Heritage (16-3, 14-3) will host Ridgeland (7-17, 5-12) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for Senior Night in Boynton. It will be the final regular season game for both teams. The Generals will be the No. 2 seed from the region for the Class AAAA state playoffs, while the Lady Panthers' season will conclude at the end of the game.