Top-ranked Heritage jumped out to a pair of 5-0 leads against sixth-ranked Cedartown on Tuesday and went on to sweep a doubleheader from the Lady Bulldogs in Cedartown.
Heritage 10, Cedartown 0
Generals' ace Rachel Gibson was spotted a five-run advantage before she even threw her first pitch of the game as the Navy-and-Red pounded out 13 hits in the Game 1 victory.
Riley Kokinda was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Zoe Wright, Carmen Gayler and Madeline Stone had two hits apiece, while Gayler picked up an RBI. Stone, Gibson and Morgan Phillips were each credited with two RBIs.
Gibson scattered three hits over seven innings and struck out 15 Cedartown hitters without issuing a walk.
Heritage 6, Cedartown 4
Gayler belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and Heritage tacked on three more runs in the top of the second, but had to hang on to secure the sweep of the twinbill.
Gayler finished 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs. Kokinda and Wright each had two hits and one RBI, while Kokinda also swiped three bases. Gracie Dawson added a double and Sarah Haynes collected an RBI.
Brinley Horner threw the first four innings and got the victory in the circle. She gave up six hits and one walk to go with just one earned run and she finished with one strikeout. Avah Morrison allowed three earned runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of work, while Kelsey Anderson worked 1.1 innings of scoreless, hitless ball.
Heritage (10-1, 5-0) will entertain Cedartown on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Game 3 of the Region 7-AAAA series.