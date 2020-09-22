The Heritage Generals traveled to Jasper on Tuesday and came back with a doubleheader sweep of Pickens to move to 17-4 overall and 11-0 in Region 7-AAAA play.
Heritage 5, Pickens 3
The opener saw the Generals enjoy a narrow 2-1 lead before scoring twice in the top of the fifth to gain some breathing room. They added an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Lexi Duckett had three of Heritage's 11 hits, including a double. Bailey Davis finished with a team-high three RBIs, while Riley Kokinda and Zoe Wright each drove in one run. Wright, Savannah Wilson and Bailey Christol each had two hits.
Kelsey Anderson pitched 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk. Brinley Horner closed it out, allowing one earned run on four hits in 1.1 innings in the circle.
Heritage 16, Pickens 2
The Dragonettes enjoyed a 2-0 lead going into the top of the third inning. However, the Generals scored the six times in each of the next two innings before adding four more runs in the fifth.
Heritage finished the game with 18 hits, four by Christol, who also scored twice and drove in three runs. Kokinda went 3 for 4 for with a double, three runs scored and one RBI and Duckett went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.
Carmen Gayler and Madeline Stone each doubled and drove in two runs. Davis and Wilson collected two hits each and Sarah Haynes had an RBI. Rachel Gibson struck out nine batters over five innings. She gave up just two hits and no earned runs.
The two teams will play Game 3 of the series on Thursday back in Boynton with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.