The Heritage Generals' quest for a fourth consecutive Class AAAA state fastpitch softball championship is off to a solid start.
Senior catcher Madeline Stone belted two homeruns and finished with four RBIs as the Navy-and-Red opened Elite Eight play in Columbus with a 7-4 victory over North Oconee on Thursday night.
Stone put Heritage (22-3) on top with a three-run homer to centerfield in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Lady Titans got a run back on two straight errors by Heritage in the top of the second and the tying runs came home after a third-inning homerun.
Stone answered with a another blast to center, this one a solo shot, a half-inning later, but North Oconee battled back to scratch out a run in the top of the fourth, which knotted the score at 4-4.
It stayed tied into the bottom of the fifth when Stone led off the inning with a single. Courtesy runner Savannah Wilson motored to third on a double by Macie Collins and Harper Carstens drew a walk to load the bases.
Following a strikeout, a wild pitch allowed Wilson to scamper home with the go-ahead run and Jessica Gibson walked to reload the bases. Jenna Ryans drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Zoe Wright capped the inning by plating Carstens with a single.
There would be some late drama as both teams left two runners on base in the sixth inning. Then in the seventh, the Lady Titans put two in scoring position and had the tying run at the plate, only to see Addie Edwards get the last batter on strikes to end the game.
In addition to Stone's 3 for 4 performance, Collins went 2 for 4, while Riley Kokinda added a single. Edwards pitched all seven innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. The freshman walked four batters and struck out four in her Columbus debut.
Up next for the Generals will be Flowery Branch, who scored a 4-0 win over Northwest Whitfield on Thursday. A win over the Lady Falcons would put Heritage into the winners' bracket final against either Central-Carroll or Madison County on Saturday at 11 a.m., while a loss to Flowery Branch would mean a 7 p.m. elimination game Friday night against either Cedartown or West Laurens.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.