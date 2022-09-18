Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals participated in the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday night and split a pair of games.

Heritage lost a close one to Class 3A powerhouse Wesleyan in eight innings, but rebounded to shut out Cass in the nightcap.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

