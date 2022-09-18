The Heritage Generals participated in the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday night and split a pair of games.
Heritage lost a close one to Class 3A powerhouse Wesleyan in eight innings, but rebounded to shut out Cass in the nightcap.
WESLEYAN 3, HERITAGE 1
All four runs in the game came either in the seventh or eighth innings.
Addie Edwards kept Wesleyan at bay for most of the game. She gave up just four hits without issuing a walk in eight innings. She struck out eight hitters and did not allow an earned run.
Jenna Ryans was 2 for 3 and drove in the lone run for Heritage in the seventh, while Bailee Hollis also had a single.
HERITAGE 8, CASS 0
Kelsey Anderson got the call in the nightcap and mowed down the Lady Colonels to the tune of just two hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Hollis went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Lexi Duckett had three hits, including a double, and scored twice in the win. Ella Blansit and Ema Tanner each had two hits and one RBI, while Macie Collins had a double and drove in three runs.
Heritage (12-5), will be looking to go 7-1 in Region 7-AAAA play when they travel to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.