The Heritage Generals suffered their first loss in region play and their first loss of the season as Pickens pulled off a 7-5 upset in the first game of Friday's Region 7-AAAA doubleheader in Boynton.
The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Heritage rallied for a 4-3 lead after three runs in the bottom of the third, but the visitors from Jasper answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. Both teams put up solo runs in the fifth to end the scoring.
Jessica Gibson and Harper Carstens both went 3 for 4 with Gibson knocking in a pair of runs. Madeline Stone had a pair of doubles. Savannah Wilson was 2 for 4 and Macie Collins added a double.
Kelsey Anderson got the start in the circle, but gave up six earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 3.2 innings of work. She finished with three strikeouts before being replaced by Addie Edwards. Edwards pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run with two walks and seven strikeouts
Heritage 5, Pickens 0
Neither team scored through four innings, but the Generals (13-1, 11-1) broke through with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on one in the sixth to salvage a split of the doubleheader and take the series, two games to one.
Lexi Duckett was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Gibson was 2 for 3 with a double. Jenna Ryans had a triple and drove in one run, while Collins was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Edwards stayed in the circle for the nightcap. She pitched all seven innings, scattering six hits and two walks and finishing with two strikeouts.
Heritage will head to Carroll County to take on unbeaten Central in the first two games of a three-game series on Tuesday. Game 3 will be played in Boynton on Thursday and the winner of the series will likely claim the regular season region crown.