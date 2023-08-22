Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals outhit visiting Central-Carroll on Tuesday by a count of 7-2.

They also outscored them as well.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In