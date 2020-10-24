It's the little things that separate champions from contenders and one play in Thursday's win-or-go-home Game 3 at Heritage was proof positive.
Down 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning and with the leadoff runner at second base, Jefferson's Abby Beatty attempted a sacrifice bunt to try and move the runner over to third.
The ball quickly caromed off Beatty's bat, well into foul territory between home plate and third base, and would have harmlessly fallen to the turf.
But even with Heritage senior ace Rachel Gibson locked in and mowing down hitters left and right, senior third baseman Bailey Christol was leaving nothing to chance.
Christol, who broke for the plate when Beatty squared around to bunt, stopped on a dime, shifted her body a full 90 degrees on a dead sprint and fearlessly layed out full extension in foul territory to make an unbelievable diving catch, finishing the play with her head merely inches from the concrete wall surrounding the infield.
The runners would eventually be left stranded at second and, soon thereafter, top-ranked Heritage would be moving on to the Elite Eight with a 7-0 victory over the seventh-ranked Lady Dragons in the deciding game of their three-game Class AAAA second-round series.
"That's the play you dream about making as a little kid, especially when it's the most important game in your life because that's what it is right now," Christol said. "Every game that's the next game is the most important one."
The future West Georgia Wolf had already helped the Generals take a big step in their quest for a Class AAAA state championship three-peat earlier in the game.
After Savannah Wilson dropped down a bunt with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning to bring in Bailey Davis with the initial run of the game, Christol got down in the count, 0-2, but fouled off three straight pitches before burning a drawn-in outfield with a two-out, three-run triple to left-center to make it 4-0.
"I've been struggling this series and I've been nervous this year because (this year) is the most important one to me," she added. "But I finally got my bat going and it felt good to get back to it."
"This is the type of game when you want your seniors to step up," head coach Tanner Moore said. "(Bailey) did an unbelievable job, down 0-2, and she had to fight off three really good pitches. But (Jefferson's pitcher) threw a change-up that she hung and that hit turned the ball game. It was a huge swing."
Although Gibson was cruising, apart from Mac Turner's fourth-inning, two-bagger, Heritage made sure of the victory with three more runs in the top of the sixth. Carmen Gayler led off the inning with a triple before scoring on a flare to left by Davis.
Moments later, designated player Sarah Haynes muscled an RBI-double to the fence in left. She would move to third as Gracie Dawson beat out a bunt for a hit and later scored as Jefferson threw it away trying to pick her off at third.
Gibson was in total control all game long. The Clemson commit did not issue a walk, allowing just the one hit in seven innings. She finished the game with 15 strikeouts, while 71 of her 95 pitches went for strikes.
Haynes, Dawson and Madeline Stone had two hits each in the 10-hit attack.
"Give credit to Jefferson. They did an unbelievable job, especially in Game 1 (a 2-0 Jefferson win) by executing what they need to do to beat us," Moore reflected. "They pushed us to the brink and had us against the wall, but our girls fought. They came together after Game 1 and they knew that wasn't the way they were capable of playing. Today, they just relaxed and played the way they knew how to play."
"We knew we had to get pressure on them and get out to a lead in Game 2 (a 6-0 Heritage win) and we did that," Moore added. "Rachel was able to hold them until we got a big enough lead where Kelsey (Anderson) could come in and shut the door. That was big, big thing for Kelsey to come in as a freshman and do that and give Rachel the luxury of a little time off to rest before Game 3."
Up next for Heritage is a 300-plus mile trip to the southwest corner of the state, right on the Florida line, to face Bainbridge. The Region 1 champion Lady Bearcats are unranked, but have one of the top pitchers in the state in flamethrower Lexie Delbrey, a University of Florida commitment, who has an ERA under 1.00 for her career.
Heritage must make the long drive after Bainbridge's side of the bracket won Thursday's universal coin flip by the GHSA. The best-of-three series is set to begin on Tuesday with a doubleheader. The winner will advance to Columbus next weekend for the Final Four.
"It's going to be a long trip to Bainbridge, but it's going to be a Clemson commit against a Florida commit," Moore said. "That should be fun."
Region 7-AAAA could potentially have three of the final four teams in Columbus.
No. 2 seed Central-Carroll took its deciding Game 3 against North Oconee on Friday, 6-2, to advance to a quarterfinal series against Region 1 runner-up Thomas County Central, while No. 3 seed Cedartown swept Region 8 champion Flowery Branch on Thursday to earn a series against Region 2 champion LaGrange.
The other series will pit Region 4 champion West Laurens against Region 8 runner-up Madison County.