Heritage Generals

After a tough loss to county rival LFO on Tuesday, the Heritage Generals bounced back with a 6-1 victory over their other county rivals Thursday night at Ringgold High School.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the sixth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In