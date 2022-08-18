After a tough loss to county rival LFO on Tuesday, the Heritage Generals bounced back with a 6-1 victory over their other county rivals Thursday night at Ringgold High School.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the sixth.
Heritage opened the scoring in the top of the second as Abbie Young doubled in Lexi Duckett, who had singled earlier in the frame.
Ringgold finally pulled even in the fifth as Maddy Bacon and Riley Heard hit back-to-back doubles with Heard collecting the RBI, but a half-inning later, the Generals were able to get some breathing room.
Harper Carstens and Alexis Faulkenberry led off the frame with back-to-back singles and Jessica Gibson had a one-out single two batters later to load the bases. Young drew a walk to bring in the go-ahead run. Bree Wilson delivered a sacrifice fly to add to the lead and Jenna Ryans broke it open with a two-out, two-run triple to right field.
Heritage tacked on one final run in the top of the seventh as Young collected her third RBI of the night on a two-out single.
Faulkenberry finished the day 3 for 4, while Young was 2 for 3. Addie Edwards pitched seven solid innings. She gave up just five hits and walked three batters, while collecting a season-high 13 strikeouts.
For Ringgold, Heard was 2 for 4 and was the only Lady Tiger to get multiple hits.
Katy Thompson got the start and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks in five innings. She struck out three batters, while Emorie Coles surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings. She struck out one batter.
Heritage (4-3) will welcome in top-ranked and defending state champion Central-Carroll in the Region 7-AAAA opener on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-1) will take part in the northwest Georgia FCA tournament at Westside Park in Rocky Face this weekend. The Lady Tigers will face Rockmart (5 p.m.) and Northwest (7 p.m.) on Friday before squaring off with Villa Rica (10 a.m.) and Calhoun (12 noon) on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
