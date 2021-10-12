With all due respect to their opponents, the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs turned into little more than a scrimmage for the three-time defending state champion Heritage Generals.
Facing Fayette County in Boynton on Tuesday, the Navy-and-Red barely broke a sweat as they cruised to a two-game sweep in the best-of-three series.
Heritage (19-3) will now get ready to hit the road for a very long trip to Thomasville, just north of the Florida state line, to take on the Lady Jackets of Thomas County Central (26-4) in the next round.
Due to Region 3 only having three teams in the state tournament, TCC - the champions of Region 1 - received a first-round playoff bye.
The winner of the Heritage-TCC series will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Heritage 15, Fayette County 0
The Generals took advantage of four walks and a pair of wild pitches to put up three runs in the top of the first inning before blowing the game wide open with 10 in the bottom of the second.
Lexi Duckett began a big individual night with a two-run homer to get the inning going and she added a two-run double later in the same frame. Madeline Stone had a pair of RBI-triples in the second inning and Riley Kokinda also drove in a run with a double.
Two more runs scored in the bottom of third as Adie Ball delivered an RBI-single to end the game on the run rule.
Kokinda joined Duckett and Stone with two hits in the game, while Harper Carstens, Avah Morrison and Jessica Gibson also had solo RBIs.
Addi Edwards struck out six batters and gave up just one walk in a three-inning no-hitter.
Heritage 17, Fayette County 0
Playing as the visiting team in Game 2, the Generals blitzed the Lady Tigers with 13 runs in the top of the first inning. Seventeen batters came to the plate with the first 11 reaching base safely. Heritage had seven hits in the inning and took advantage of three walks and a multitude of Fayette County errors.
After Stone had two triples in one inning in the opener, Carstens pulled off the feat in the first inning the nightcap. Macie Collins also delivered a three-run triple in the top of the first. Zoe Wright added a two-run single, while Duckett drove in another run with single.
Collins finished the game with four RBIs and Gibson also knocked in a run. Carstens had three hits, while Wright and Duckett collected two apiece.
Kelsey Anderson gave up just one hit in two innings, striking out four hitters, while Brinley Horner fanned two in one inning of relief.