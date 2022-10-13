A last-minute schedule change moved Heritage's regular season finale at Northwest Whitfield from Thursday up to Wednesday, but it did nothing to spoil the Generals' late-season momentum as they beat the Lady Bruins, 13-2, in a Region 7-AAAA contest in Tunnel Hill.
Heritage pounded out 15 hits on the afternoon without committing an error as they won their third in a row and the eighth of their last nine. The top of the lineup, Bailee Hollis, Lexi Duckett and Harper Carstens, combined to score eight runs.
Ella Blansit also had a big night for the Navy-and-Red. She delivered an RBI-double as part of a three-run first inning and she blasted a two-run home run as the Generals put up six in the second. Carstens and Macie Collins also had RBIs in the second inning, while Jenna Ryans knocked in two runs during the frame.
Alexis Faulkenberry came through with a two-run double in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Carstens had an RBI-triple and Zoe Hendricks knocked in a run with a single.
Hollis and Duckett each went 3 for 4, while Carstens was 2 for 3. Blansit also worked her way for a walk as part of her 2 for 2, three-RBI night, and Savannah Wilson was 1 for 1 with a run scored.
Addie Edwards pitched the first three innings and struck out eight batters, while allowing just three hits. Kelsey Anderson threw two innings out of the bullpen. She gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks, while finishing with four strikeouts.
Heritage ended the regular season at 19-6 overall and 13-2 in region play. The Generals can still claim the region title if Central-Carroll loses at home to Cedartown on Thursday.
If that happens, Heritage will host a four-team super regional next week. Otherwise, the Generals will be a No. 2 seed and will be part of a super regional at Westminster.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.