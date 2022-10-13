Heritage Generals

A last-minute schedule change moved Heritage's regular season finale at Northwest Whitfield from Thursday up to Wednesday, but it did nothing to spoil the Generals' late-season momentum as they beat the Lady Bruins, 13-2, in a Region 7-AAAA contest in Tunnel Hill.

Heritage pounded out 15 hits on the afternoon without committing an error as they won their third in a row and the eighth of their last nine. The top of the lineup, Bailee Hollis, Lexi Duckett and Harper Carstens, combined to score eight runs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

