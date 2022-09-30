A nine-run first inning and a four-run third inning was more than enough run support for the Heritage Generals on Thursday as they defeated Cedartown, 13-0, in a four-inning Region 7-AAAA contest on Senior Night in Boynton.
Kelsey Anderson shut down the Lady Bulldogs on just three hits. She did not walk a single batter and finished with six strikeouts.
There was plenty of offense to go around, starting with Macie Collins, who had a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jenna Ryans went 2 for 2 and scored twice. Bailee Hollis was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Landry White scored once and drove in two runs on a 2 for 3 night.
Savannah Wilson had one hit, one stolen base, one RBI and scored twice. Jessica Gibson was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Harper Carstens was 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and two RBIs, while Lexi Duckett scored twice to aid the cause.
Heritage (16-5, 10-1) has now won five consecutive games, all by shutout. They will be looking to make it six straight on Tuesday with an enormous region showdown against Central-Carroll in Carrollton.
The Generals currently hold a one-game lead over the Lady Lions in the race for the regular season championship with four games remaining on the schedule.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.