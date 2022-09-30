Heritage Generals

A nine-run first inning and a four-run third inning was more than enough run support for the Heritage Generals on Thursday as they defeated Cedartown, 13-0, in a four-inning Region 7-AAAA contest on Senior Night in Boynton.

Kelsey Anderson shut down the Lady Bulldogs on just three hits. She did not walk a single batter and finished with six strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

