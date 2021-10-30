The Heritage Generals scored three times in each of their last two at-bats, but ultimately came up one run short in an 8-7 loss to Region 7 rival Central-Carroll in the winners' bracket final of the Class AAAA state softball tournament in Columbus on Saturday.
With the loss, Heritage (23-4) will take on North Oconee in the elimination bracket final with the winner advancing to the championship game. Either Heritage or North Oconee will have to beat Central twice to win the championship.
The Lady Lions drew first blood with a solo homerun by Emma Shoemaker in the bottom of the first inning, but Heritage got the run back in the top of the third as Zoe Wright doubled and scored on an error.
Central answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, all scoring on one swing of the bat as Chelsea Jeffers blasted a grand slam to give her team a 5-1 lead.
But the Generals got singles from Riley Kokinda and Madeline Stone in the top of the sixth to set the table for Macie Collins. The freshman belted a three-run homer to leftfield to pull her team within a run at 5-4.
However, Central wasn't done with the homeruns as Ava Tyson launched a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, increasing the Lady Lions' lead to 8-4.
Down to their final at-bat, the Generals continue to fight. Jenna Ryans led off with a single and, after the next two batters were retired, Kokinda drew a walk and Stone hit an RBI-double to score Ryans and send Kokinda to third.
Collins drew a walk and Harper Carstens followed up with a two-run single, putting runners at first and second. However, Central got the final out with the tying run at second.
Wright finished the game 3 for 4. Stone was 2 for 4 and Collins was 1 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs.
Addie Edwards pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Kelsey Anderson pitched the final 3.2 innings. She allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks and finished with three strikeouts.
