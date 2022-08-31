Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and rallied for a 5-4 victory over Sonoraville in a Region 7-AAAA battle Tuesday night in Boynton.

After spotting the Lady Phoenix a run in the top of the first, Heritage responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Lexi Duckett had an RBI-triple and, following an error and a walk, Jenna Ryans plated the final two runs with a single.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

