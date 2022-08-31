The Heritage Generals scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and rallied for a 5-4 victory over Sonoraville in a Region 7-AAAA battle Tuesday night in Boynton.
After spotting the Lady Phoenix a run in the top of the first, Heritage responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Lexi Duckett had an RBI-triple and, following an error and a walk, Jenna Ryans plated the final two runs with a single.
Sonoraville got one run back in the top of the fourth before taking the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run by Kelly Green.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ryans, Macie Collins and Jessica Gibson led off the inning with three straight singles to load the bases, but Sonoraville got a strikeout before forcing out Ryans at home on a fielder's choice.
However, freshman Bailee Hollis came through with a clutch two-run single to bring in the tying and go-ahead runs. The Lady Phoenix got the lead runner on base to begin the top of the seventh, but failed to advance the runner past first.
Hollis went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, while Ryans and Collins were each 2 for 3.
Kelsey Anderson started the game in the circle and allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings. She gave up six hits and two walks, finishing with two strikeouts before Addie Edwards worked the final 2.2 inning scoreless to pick up the victory in relief. She gave up three hits and struck out three batters.
Heritage (6-4, 2-1) will have a rematch with Sonoraville Thursday in Gordon County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.