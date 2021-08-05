Two teams with somewhat new-look lineups opened the season against each other on Thursday as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers made the drive to Boynton to take on the Heritage Generals.
LaFayette broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the fifth, but the three-time defending Class AAAA state champions would score two in the bottom of the fifth before pushing home three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 8-7 victory.
Riley Kokinda capped a 3 for 4 evening with a double to lead off the bottom of the seventh and she would score on an error on a ball hit by Madeline Stone.
Following a flyout to center, freshman Macie Collins ripped a double that also moved Stone to third base. One batter later, sophomore Harper Carstens laced a single to center to bring in the tying and winning runs.
Kokinda also a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Collins and Carstens had two hits each. Lexi Duckett tripled and drove in a pair of runs, while Jessica Gibson added one hit and one single.
Kelsey Anderson got the start in the circle and pitched three scoreless innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts. A pair of freshmen finished up. Zoe Hendricks gave up two earned runs in 1.2 innings of relief before Addie Edwards threw the final 2.1 innings. She allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one batter to get the victory.
For LaFayette, Suki Williams had three hits in four at-bats, including a double, while senior Abby Sansing went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Raven Yancy, Haynie Jane Gilstrap and Summer Burkett all had hits, while Yancy picked up one RBI.
Freshman Olivia Free got the start in her Lady Rambler debut and battled through 6.1 innings. She allowed seven earned runs, but walked just one and fanned four.
Heritage (1-0) will play host to Ringgold Friday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Ringgold for a rematch Monday at 5:30. Meanwhile, LaFayette (0-1) will be back at home on Monday afternoon to take on Dade County. First pitch is slated for 5:30.