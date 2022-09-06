Two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning gave them the lead and three runs an inning later put it away for the Heritage Generals as they completed a season sweep of county rival Ringgold with a 7-4 victory in Boynton on Tuesday.
Heritage took the first meeting of the season, 6-1, back in Ringgold on Aug. 18.
Tuesday's clash featured three different lead changes in the first four innings.
The Lady Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI-single by Bre Freeman. However, Harper Carstens came through with an RBI-double for the Generals in the bottom of the inning. Carstens later scored on a swipe of home as part of a double steal.
Ringgold rallied for a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the third. Maddy Lee doubled and Freeman continued her recent hot streak at the plate with an RBI-double. Then, following a Katy Thompson walk, Zoey DeFoor delivered an RBI-single to put her team up, 3-2.
But the lead would only last a half-inning. Heritage got a two-out RBI-double by Landry White to score Jessica Gibson and Bailee Hollis followed suit with an RBI-single to regain a 4-3 lead for the home team.
The Navy-and-Red tacked on three insurance runs an inning later. They loaded the bases without a hit and Abbie Young was hit by a pitch with two outs before White gave her team some more breathing room with a two-run single.
Ringgold posted the final tally of the game in the top of the sixth as Riley Burdette led off the inning with a solo home run.
Carstens, Hollis and White all went 2 for 3. Kelsey Anderson pitched 2.2 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts before Addie Edwards replaced her in the circle. She pitched 4.1 innings, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks. She finished with six strikeouts.
Lee, Freeman, and DeFoor all went 2 for 4. Emorie Coles scattered eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. She allowed four earned runs and struck out four batters, while Thompson pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. She gave up a hit and a walk and struck out two.
Both teams are scheduled to get back to play in their respective regions on Thursday. Heritage (8-4) will host Southeast Whitfield, while Ringgold (2-7) will travel to Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.