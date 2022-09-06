Heritage Generals

Two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning gave them the lead and three runs an inning later put it away for the Heritage Generals as they completed a season sweep of county rival Ringgold with a 7-4 victory in Boynton on Tuesday.

Heritage took the first meeting of the season, 6-1, back in Ringgold on Aug. 18.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

