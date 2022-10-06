Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals closed out Thursday's region game at Sonoraville with eight unanswered runs over the last three innings and moved to 11-2 in 7-AAAA with an 11-3 victory.

The Generals scored three times in the top of the first. Bailee Hollis singled and scored on an error, a Macie Collins sacrifice fly brought in Lexi Duckett, and Jenna Ryans capped the inning with an RBI-single.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

