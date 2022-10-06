The Heritage Generals closed out Thursday's region game at Sonoraville with eight unanswered runs over the last three innings and moved to 11-2 in 7-AAAA with an 11-3 victory.
The Generals scored three times in the top of the first. Bailee Hollis singled and scored on an error, a Macie Collins sacrifice fly brought in Lexi Duckett, and Jenna Ryans capped the inning with an RBI-single.
Sonoraville got two runs back in the bottom of the first and another one in the second and the game would go into the fourth knotted up at 3-3.
But in the fourth, Landry White drew a walk and Addie Edwards and Abbie Young both singled to load the bases for Jessica Gibson, who drove in a run with a fielder's choice. After a flyball out, Duckett singled to bring in Young and courtesy runner Savannah Wilson, while Harper Carstens added a one-run single to make it 7-3.
Heritage tacked on a run in the top of the fifth. Ryans led off the frame with a single and stole second. She would move to third on a grounder later in the inning before scoring on a single off the bat of Young.
The final three runs came in the top of the sixth as the Generals took advantage of two costly Sonoraville errors. One run scored on an error and Heritage used a pair of double steals as Collins and Ryans both swiped home. All three runs scored with two outs.
Young enjoyed a 3 for 3 night. Ryans was 2 for 4 with four stolen bases, while six other players had one hit apiece.
Kelsey Anderson started in the circle and pitched 2.2 innings. She gave up three runs with one walk and one strikeout before Edwards pitched the last 3.1 innings to close it out. Edwards gave up no runs on two hits and recorded three strikeouts.
Heritage (17-6 overall) is scheduled to play at home Tuesday against Cedartown.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.