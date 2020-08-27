Freshman pitcher Avah Morrison threw a four-inning no-hitter and the Heritage Generals swept a doubleheader against visiting Southeast Whitfield on Thursday to take the first two games of the three-game Region 7-AAAA series.
Heritage 12, Southeast 0
Morrison had 27 strikes on just 40 pitches in an efficient outing. She gave up just the one hit and finished with four strikeouts.
Carmen Gayler hit a solo home run and Bailey Christol was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Riley Kokinda had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Bailey Davis and Sarah Haynes each had two hits with two RBIs.
Madeline Stone went 2 for 3 and knocked in one run. Savannah Wilson was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and Lexi Duckett had one hit and scored twice.
Heritage 17, Southeast 0
The Generals, playing as the visiting team in the nightcap, led 1-0 after three innings. However, they would score eight runs in the top of the fourth inning, all with two outs, before putting up eight more runs in the top of the fifth to blow the game wide open.
Eight straight batters reached base in the fourth - seven singles and one walk - as Heritage played station-to-station ball. Haynes highlighted the inning with a two-run single. Thirteen batters would stroll to plate in fifth with Duckett keying the inning with a two-run double.
Kokinda had three hits and knocked in two runs. Wilson had three hits and scored three times. Duckett finished with two hits and three RBIs. Davis had two hits and one RBI. Stone collected a pair of RBIs and Harper Carstens knocked in a run. Christol scored three times without an official at-bat as she drew five walks in the game.
Brinley Horner was the benefactor of all the run support in Game 2. She allowed just two hits and finished with one strikeout.
Heritage (7-1, 2-0) will travel to Southeast for Game 3 of the series on Friday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.