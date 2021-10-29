The Heritage Lady Generals have made a habit out of winning thrilling games in Columbus and they added to that highlight reel on Friday with a heart-stopping 9-8 victory over Flowery Branch in a battle that saw three lead changes in the final three innings.
Heritage jumped out to a first-inning lead. The second-ranked Generals put two runners on with two outs for freshman Macie Collins, who ripped an 0-2 pitch into centerfield for a two-run double. Harper Carstens then followed up with her own RBI-double to center to make it 3-0.
The sixth-ranked Falcons got a run back in the top of the second on solo homer and tied things up an inning later with another homer, capitalizing on a Heritage error with a two-out, two-run blast.
The Generals untied the game a half-inning later as Riley Kokinda led off with a double and raced home on a single for Collins' third RBI of the game. Then in the fourth, Heritage got some two-out magic as Zoe Wright singled and scored on Lexi Duckett's base-hit back up the middle, boosting the lead to 5-3.
The tide turned again in the top of the fifth as Flowery Branch regained a 6-5 lead. Two singles and an error loaded the bases without an out and runs scored on three consecutive at-bats with a walk, a sacrifice fly and a single.
But the back-and-forth slugfest wasn't finished.
Collins hit a one-out single in home half of the fifth and Gracie Dawson, who came into the game to run for Collins, motored all the way to third on a single by Carstens. Following a strikeout, Carstens swiped second and Jessica Gibson came through with a big two-run single to regain a 7-6 lead for Heritage with two innings left to play.
The Generals missed a chance for some insurance as they left the bases full in the bottom of the sixth, and the Falcons took advantage in the top of the seventh as a one-out, two-run homer - Flowery Branch's third dinger of the game - pushed them back in front by a run. Back-to-back singles and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with two outs, but Heritage got a final flyball to escape further damage.
However, Heritage would get the final at-bat.
Gibson came through with a one-out single and runners moved to first and second as Jenna Ryans reached on an error. Wright delivered a single that drove in Gibson with the tying run, but Ryans was thrown out at second for out two.
But Duckett kept the inning alive with a double to center and Kokinda roped a shot to left to bring in Wright with the winning run.
The top of the lineup did the bulk of the damage for Heritage as Wright (4 for 5), Duckett (3 for 5) and Kokinda (3 for 5) combined for six runs, 10 hits and four RBIs. Collins was 3 for 3, while Carstens and Gibson each had two hits.
Kelsey Anderson started in the circle and pitched 2.2 innings. She gave up three earned runs on three hits before handing the ball to Addie Edwards. Edwards scattered 10 hits over 4.1 innings and allowed five runs, four of which were earned. She gave up one walk and struck out three.
Heritage (23-3) will take on nemesis Central-Carroll (31-2) in the winners' bracket final at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the winner moving on to the championship at 3 p.m. Heritage and Central played three times in Region 7 this season with the Lady Lions winning twice. Top-ranked Central advanced with a 5-3 win over fourth-ranked Madison County.