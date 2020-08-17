Two teams that squared off for the Region 6-AAAA softball championship last year renewed acquaintances on Monday, but this time as members of separate regions and separate classifications.
In the end, two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Heritage used a five-run third inning and a three-run fifth inning to post an 8-0 run-rule victory over now-Class AAA LaFayette.
Heritage got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from catcher Madeline Stone, while first baseman Carmen Gayler was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Zoe Wright, Sarah Haynes and Morgan Phillips had one RBI each. Phillips also made a spectacular diving catch in left field.
Generals' ace Rachel Gibson made her season debut in the circle. Though head coach Tanner Moore had his standout on a pitch count for precautionary reasons, the Clemson commit threw 27 strikes out of 42 pitches. She gave up three hits and one walk in 2.2 innings and finished with five strikeouts. Brinley Horner pitched the rest of the way, allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.
Carlee Corbin had three of LaFayette's five hits. Railee Lynn added a double and Summer Burkett collected a single. Centerfielder Jaselyn Couch also made a nice diving play to prevent an early run.
Haynie Gilstrap allowed eight hits over 4.2 innings. She walked five batters and gave up seven earned runs.
Heritage (3-0) will host LFO on Thursday at 5:55 p.m., while LaFayette (1-3) will jump back into Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday. They will play at North Murray at 5:30 p.m. as they look for their first region victory of the season.