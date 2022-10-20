Heritage Generals

An absolutely loaded field will be in Columbus for the Class 4A Elite Eight next week and that star-studded field will include the Heritage Generals.

The Navy-and-Red punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the 10th time in school history on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over North Oconee to win the Super Regional at Westminster High School in Atlanta.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In