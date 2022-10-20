An absolutely loaded field will be in Columbus for the Class 4A Elite Eight next week and that star-studded field will include the Heritage Generals.
The Navy-and-Red punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the 10th time in school history on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over North Oconee to win the Super Regional at Westminster High School in Atlanta.
The Titans got on the board in the top of the first inning as Kendall Wells hit a solo home run, but it turned out to be the only run and the only hit of the game for the team from Bogart.
The 1-0 lead held up through the first three innings, but Lexi Duckett led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple and Harper Carstens singled to put runners at the corners before Macie Collins plated both with a double.
The next two Heritage hitters were retired in order, but Ella Blansit's bat stayed red hot as she ripped an RBI-double before scoring on a single by Landry White to account for the final run of the inning and the game.
Bailee Hollis got the start in the circle and gave up just the one hit. She struck out one batter before turning things over to Addie Edwards in the top of the second. Edwards mowed down the Titans to the tune of 14 strikeouts against just one walk without allowing a hit in six innings. The sophomore made two appearances in the Super Regional and struck out 29 batters in 13 innings.
Carstens was the only General with multiple hits as she went 2 for 3.
Heritage (22-6) will now turn it's attention to the Elite Eight, which will get going at the South Commons Complex on Wednesday.
The eight teams that qualified for Columbus in Class 4A are all ranked in the most recent Top 10 poll by Score Atlanta.
No. 3 Heritage will open at 7 p.m. this Wednesday against No. 5 West Laurens, while the other half of that bracket will pit No. 7 Walnut Grove against No. 1 Whitewater, who will enter next week sporting a perfect 30-0 record.
The other half of the bracket will see No. 2 Central-Carroll, the defending state champion, take on No. 4 Wayne County, while No. 6 East Forsyth will battle No. 9 Islands.
East Forsyth is in just its second season as a program and made it to Columbus after surviving a winner-take-all second game against Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday advance.
Other games in the Class 4A portion of the tournament will take place on Thursday and Friday. The elimination bracket final will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. A second title game, if needed, would immediately follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.