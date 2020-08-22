The Heritage Generals, the top-ranked team in Class AAAA, faced two other big-time programs at the Georgia Dugout Club Classic at Buford High School on Saturday and returned to Boynton with a win, but also their first setback of the season.
Heritage 2, Mill Creek 1
Senior pitcher Rachel Gibson recorded 18 straight outs to start the game before having her perfect game ended in the bottom of the seventh.
Carmen Gayler provided all the offense the Generals would need in the top of the fifth inning. Riley Kokinda drew a leadoff walk before Gayler sent a line drive shot over the wall in left field on the very first pitch she saw to put Heritage up 2-0.
But in the bottom of the seventh, the Class AAAAAAA Lady Hawks, currently ranked eighth in the state, used two bunt singles and a pair of stolen bases to put the tying runs in scoring position with no outs.
A sacrifice fly would bring in a run and move the tying run to third, but Gibson induced a pop-up to catcher Madeline Stone in foul territory for the second out. Third baseman Bailey Christol then fired across the diamond to Gayler at first for the final out of the game.
Gibson had her first complete game of the season, allowing just one earned run on two hits in seven innings and finishing with nine strikeouts. Savannah Wilson had two of the Generals' six hits in the game.
Buford 11, Heritage 6
The 10-time GHSA state champion Lady Wolves scored three runs in each of the first two innings to counter two runs by Heritage in the bottom of the first.
The Generals would rally to tie the game, 6-6, after a four-spot in the fifth inning. However, Buford - ranked No. 10 in Class AAAAAA - answered with five runs in the top of the sixth and went on to the victory. The game was stopped after six innings.
Christol and Kokinda both had two hits and scored two runs each. Sarah Haynes and Bailey Davis each had a hit and two RBIs, while Stone drove in one run.
Brinley Horner pitched the first 5.1 innings. She allowed 11 hits and no walks with two strikeouts, but only three of the runs she gave up were earned as Heritage uncharacteristically made five errors in the game. Avah Morrison allowed two hits as she pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Both games were played at Buford High School.
Heritage (5-1) will open Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. Game 3 of the series will be played back at Heritage on Thursday afternoon.