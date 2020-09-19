The Heritage Generals dropped their first two games of the 2020 SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan Park on Friday night, dropping to 14-3 on the season.
Woodland 10, Heritage 1
The Generals plated their only run of the game in the fourth inning. Riley Kokinda singled, stole second and scored on an error. Heritage had just five hits, all singles.
Brinley Horner pitched the first five innings, walking two batters and striking out two, while Avah Morrison worked the sixth.
Tattnall Square Academy 10, Heritage 7
TSA would rally by scoring six times in the top of the fifth inning before tacking on three more in the sixth.
Zoe Wright went 4 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Generals. Madeline Stone had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Carmen Gayler was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Kokinda had two hits, while Bailey Davis and Harper Carstens both drove in a run.
Kelsey Anderson pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one earned run with a walk and a strikeout. Horner pitched the final 2.1 innings. She walked two batters and struck out one.
Heritage will play again at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Hebron Christian. They will face St. Pius X at 2 p.m. before capping the weekend with a 4 p.m. contest against Haralson County.