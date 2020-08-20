The Heritage Generals stayed unbeaten on the season after holding off Catoosa County rival LFO, 5-3, Thursday night in Boynton.
Heritage led 3-0 after three innings and scored two in the bottom of the sixth to increase its lead to 5-1. The Lady Warriors picked up two runs in the top of the seventh, but ultimately fell short against the two-time defending Class AAAA state champions.
Seven different players had hits for the Generals. Zoe Wright was the only Heritage player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bailey Davis had a triple and knocked in one run, while Carmen Gayler chipped in with a double.
Rachel Gibson pitched the first four innings and picked up the victory. She gave up one earned run on three hits. She walked seven batters, but also sat down 10 on strikes. Brinley Horner pitched the final three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
For LFO, Haley Stahl and Breonn Newbille had two hits apiece. Caroline Miller had a double and knocked in two runs, while Auna Rolfe picked up an RBI.
Stahl pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Heritage (4-0) will look to remain unbeaten as they play a pair of games at Mill Creek High School on Saturday. LFO (4-2) will jump back into Region 6-AAA play on Monday with a game at defending Class AAA state champion Ringgold.
Ringgold was scheduled to play a big time early-season region matchup at Rockmart on Thursday. However, that game was postponed due to weather. No make-up date has been announced.