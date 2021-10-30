The Heritage Generals' quest for a fourth consecutive Class AAAA state softball championship fell short on Saturday, but not before the never-say-die Generals gave it one last run.
Trailing 6-0 after five full innings, Heritage scored once in the bottom of the sixth and plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately dropped a 6-5 decision to North Oconee in the elimination bracket final.
The Lady Titans hit solo homeruns in the second, third and fourth innings before a pair of run-scoring singles came with two outs in the fifth as they built their lead.
Heritage finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth on a Harper Carstens two-out single that brought in Riley Kokinda and the Generals would once again rally in their final at-bat.
The inning started with a Jessica Gibson single and continued as Jenna Ryans reached on an error. Zoe Wright doubled in Gibson and Lexi Duckett plated Ryans with a single before Kokinda picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice.
North Oconee got the second out on an infield pop-up, but Collins singled and took second on an error that allowed Kokinda to race home with Heritage's fourth run of the inning. However, North Oconee got the final out to finally put away the gritty Generals.
Wright finished 3 for 4 and Kokinda had a hit and scored twice.
Kelsey Anderson pitched the first two innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits. Addie Edwards allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings in the circle. She struck out two batters before turning things over to Zoe Hendricks. Hendricks allowed just two hits and a walk in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Heritage ended the season with a 23-5 overall record.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.