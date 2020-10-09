The Heritage Generals will be the No. 1 seed out of Region 7 when the Class AAAA state playoffs begin.
Heritage concluded the regular season on Thursday, winning 14-2 at Ridgeland to complete the three-game sweep.
The Generals sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, collected seven hits and scored nine times. Bailey Davis and Zoe Wright had two-run singles in the inning, while Lexi Duckett added an RBI-double.
Addey Young went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Duckett finished with two doubles on the night and three hits total. She scored twice and drove in three runs. Davis was also 3 for 3 with three runs driven in, while Wright had two hits, scored twice and drove in three. Carmen Gayler, Sarah Haynes and Savannah Wilson each picked up one RBI.
Kelsey Anderson got the start and the victory in the circle. She pitched the first two innings. giving up one hit, while the run she allowed was unearned. Avah Morrison threw the final two innings, allowing one earned run on four hits.
Maggie Dickson went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored for the Lady Panthers. Marianne Beliveau was credited with an RBI and Anna Jenkins went 1 for 1.
Brianna Goldsmith started the game. She pitched the first three innings, walking one and striking out one. Katie Wagner finished up, walking two and striking out three in her one inning in the circle.
Heritage (22-5) will now await its first-round state playoff opponent, while Ridgeland's season ended with an 11-17 overall record.
Central-Carroll will be the second seed out of the region, while Cedartown and Northwest Whitfield will be seeded third and fourth, respectively. The Lady Bulldogs earned the No. 3 seed by winning Game 3 of their series on Thursday against the Lady Bruins. Reagan Clarke struck out seven and pitched a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory.