The Heritage Generals traveled to Tunnel Hill on Thursday to take on the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins in Game 3 of their crucial Region 7-AAAA series.
Heritage swept a home doubleheader from Northwest on Tuesday, 2-1 and 8-6, and most people expected another nail-biter in the final game of the set.
For four innings, that's exactly what fans got, but all of that would change in the top of the fifth as the Generals erupted for 10 runs to put away the Lady Bruins, 12-1.
Fifteen batters would stroll to the plate in the inning, collecting six singles, a double and four walks. Another batter was hit by a pitch and Northwest compounded their troubles by committing an error. Zoe Wright had the big hit of the frame, a two-run double, her second two-base hit of the game.
Wright finished 3 for 4 on the afternoon, while Bailey Christol went 4 for 5 with one RBI and scored three times. Morgan Phillips had two hits, two RBIs and scored once. Sarah Haynes had two hits, one RBI and scored twice, while Carmen Gayler, Madeline Stone and Savannah Wilson all had one RBI each.
Rachel Gibson, who fanned 14 batters in the series opener, got the call in Game 3 and responded with 11 strikeouts in the five-inning complete game. She walked three batters, but allowed just three hits.
Heritage (14-1, 9-0) will step out of region play this weekend as they take on a solid field at the SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan in East Ridge.