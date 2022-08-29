After their originally scheduled game was postponed by rain last week, the Heritage Generals made the trip to Carrollton on Monday to face 7-AAAA rival Central in a key region contest.
The Lady Lions managed just six hits and one run off of Heritage starter Addie Edwards, but it would be enough as they turned away the Generals, 1-0.
The only run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning as the Lady Lions drew a leadoff walk before collecting back-to-back singles. The second of those singles resulted in an RBI for standout Karly Fuller.
Fuller went 3 for 3, accounting for half of Central's hits on the day. She pitched a complete game four-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts.
The Generals put runners on base in the first and second innings. They got a runner as far as third base in the fifth and opened the sixth with back-to-back one-out singles. However, Central cut down the lead runner at third base on a fielders' choice before a 6-3 putout ended the threat.
Bailee Hollis, Harper Carstens, Ella Blansit and Lexi Duckett each had singles for Heritage, while Duckett stole a base.
Heritage (5-4, 1-1) will look to regroup on Tuesday when they welcome in Sonoraville for their first-ever region meeting against the Lady Phoenix.
