Heritage Generals

After their originally scheduled game was postponed by rain last week, the Heritage Generals made the trip to Carrollton on Monday to face 7-AAAA rival Central in a key region contest.

The Lady Lions managed just six hits and one run off of Heritage starter Addie Edwards, but it would be enough as they turned away the Generals, 1-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

