The Heritage Generals played seven innings of softball on Monday, but picked up two victories in the process.
Completing a three-game Region 7-AAAA series against Southeast Whitfield in Dalton, the Navy-and-Red rolled to a 21-1, four-inning victory in the opener, before blanking the Lady Raiders, 15-0, in three innings in the nightcap.
In the opener, Heritage led 8-1 after three innings before erupting for 13 runs in the top of the fourth. Seventeen hitters came to the plate with the Generals collecting six hits and three walks. Southeast also committed five errors in the frame.
Freshman pitcher Zoe Hendricks did not allow a hit in four innings in the circle. She struck out six batters and the run she allowed was unearned.
Macie Collins went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jenna Ryans was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Madeline Stone belted a two-run homerun and Riley Kokinda was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Gracie Dawson and Abbie Young each had two hits with Young picking up an RBI. Adie Ball had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Savannah Wilson scored three times, while Zoe Wright and Avah Morrison had one RBI apiece.
An 11-run inning to begin the final game would be all the run support senior Brinley Horner needed. Horner allowed just two hits in three innings and struck out two batters.
Heritage sent 15 batters to the plate in that first inning with four extra-base hits. The Generals ended the game with seven extra-base hits all together - five doubles and two triples.
Ryans was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Stone was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Kokinda and Collins each had two hits and two RBIs. Dawson had two hits and one RBI, while Gibson, Wright and Wilson all knocked in one run each as Heritage stayed perfect in region play.
Heritage (8-0, 6-0) will put its unbeaten record on the line Tuesday afternoon as they travel to Northwest Whitfield to begin a big three-game series with the Lady Bruins. The first two games will be played tomorrow in Tunnel Hill, while the scene will shift to Boynton for Game 3 on Thursday.