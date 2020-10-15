No. 1-ranked Heritage got in one final game before the start of the state playoffs as they hosted the Pickens Dragonettes in a Region 7-AAAA make-up game on Thursday. The Navy-and-Red scored in every inning but the second and shut out Pickens, 8-0, in five innings.
Carmen Gayler had an afternoon to remember at the plate. The senior first baseman went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and led the team with five RBIs. She delivered an RBI-single in the first inning, ripped a three-run triple as part of a four-run third and collected another RBI-triple in the fourth.
Bailey Christol also had three hits and scored twice as the Generals racked up 12 hits on the day. Savannah Wilson had two hits and scored twice, while Madeline Stone and Bailey Davis had one RBI apiece.
Rachel Gibson started the game in the circle and pitched the first four innings, striking out six batters without allowing a hit or a walk. Kelsey Anderson threw the final inning, surrendering one hit and one walk.
Heritage (23-5) will begin defense of their state title next week against Mays, the No. 4 seed from Region 6, in a best two-out-of-three series in Boynton.