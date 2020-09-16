The much-anticipated three-game region series between the Heritage and Northwest Whitfield finally got going on Tuesday and it was the Generals hanging on for a pair of narrow victories over the Lady Bruins in Boynton.
Heritage 2, Northwest 1
In the opener, Carmen Gayler plated Bailey Christol with an RBI-single in the first inning, only to see Northwest tie it an inning later on an RBI-single by Abi Snipes.
Heritage missed a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third as they left the bases loaded. However, in the sixth, Madeline Stone led off with a triple to left field and courtesy runner Gracie Dawson would trot home on a Bailey Davis RBI-single.
The Lady Bruins got a two-out single in the top of the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Rachel Gibson's 14th and final strikeout ended the ball game. Gibson gave up four hits and four walks in the complete-game victory.
Riley Kokinda and Zoe Wright added singles for Heritage.
Kylie Hayes gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks in six innings of work for Northwest. She struck out seven batters.
Heritage 8, Northwest 6
The Generals pushed home three runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Two of the runs came home on a triple by Kokinda, who went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Northwest scored four times in the top of the sixth inning to cut the Heritage lead to 7-6. However, the Generals would score one final run in the bottom of the sixth before finishing things off in the field a half-inning later.
Wright went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Stone and Christol both had triples in the victory. Stone drove in a run and Christol scored twice. Gayler finished with a double and three RBIs, while Savannah Wilson had a hit and scored once.
Brinley Horner started the game and pitched the first three innings. She gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk with one strikeout. Kelsey Anderson pitched the next three innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. She was credited with the victory, while Gibson struck out one of the final two batters of the game to record a save. Hayes took the loss for Northwest.
Heritage (13-1, 8-0) will travel to Tunnel Hill on Thursday for the third and final game of the Region 7-AAAA series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.