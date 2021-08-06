The Heritage Generals needed just five innings on Friday to hand cross-county rival Ringgold a 9-0 defeat in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two defending state champions.
The rematch is slated for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Ringgold.
Heritage (2-0) took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning when they erupted for four runs. They tacked on a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth before ending the game on the run rule a half-inning later.
Jessica Gibson had a two-run double for the Generals. Madeline Stone went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Macie Collins collected two hits in three at-bats, including a double. She scored twice and knocked in one run. Jenna Ryans doubled and scored for the home team, while Harper Carstens and Avah Morrison both were credited with a sacrifice and one RBI.
Brinley Horner pitched the first two innings for Heritage allowing four hits. Kelsey Anderson pitched two scoreless, hitless innings and picked up the victory as the pitcher of record, while Addie Edwards struck out one batter in her one inning of relief.
Offensively for Ringgold (1-1), Baileigh Pitts, Hannah Scott, Taylor Layne and Addi Broome each had a single. Layne took the loss in the circle, allowing eight hits and two walks in three innings. Aubrey Lakin gave up one hit and one walk in one inning out of the bullpen.