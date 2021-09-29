Fans have waited all season long for the series between second-ranked Central-Carroll and top-ranked Heritage and that three-game set got underway Tuesday night with a doubleheader in Carrollton.
The Lady Lions took the opener 4-1, but the Generals rebounded with a 10-7 victory in the nightcap, handing Central just its first loss of the season in a rematch of last year's Class AAAA state championship game.
Central 4, Heritage 1
The Generals led 1-0 after three innings. Zoe Wright drove in Harper Carstens to score the run in the top of the third.
However, the Lady Lions tied the game in the bottom half of the third and scored twice in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Wright and Riley Kokinda had the only hits of the game for Heritage. Addie Edwards pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits. She struck out two batters, but allowed five walks.
Heritage 10, Central 7
The Navy-and-Red opened the game with five straight singles and later added a Jessica Gibson one-out double to score five times in the top of the first inning. They would increase their lead to 8-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, only to see the Lady Lions roar back.
Central chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 8-6 after six innings. But Carstens blasted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to give her team some breathing room and the Lady Lions could only muster one more run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kelsey Anderson threw all seven innings and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
Wright and Kokinda each had three hits and scored twice with Kokinda picking up an RBI. Gibson was 3 for 4 with one RBI. Savannah Wilson drove in three runs. Gracie Dawson was 2 for 4. Madeline Stone had a hit and two RBIs, while Macie Collins also collected one RBI.
Game 3 will be Thursday in Boynton. Heritage is now one game behind Central in the loss column for the top spot in the region standings. However, if Heritage (14-2, 12-2) can win Thursday's game, they could claim the regular season region title by sweeping all three games from Ridgeland next week.