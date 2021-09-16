Down 1-0 after the top of the third inning, the Heritage Generals scored six unanswered runs and completed the three-game sweep of Northwest Whitfield with a 6-1 victory Thursday afternoon in Boynton.
Two runs came in the bottom of the third inning on an error and an RBI-single by Macie Collins before Heritage blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Lexi Duckett got the inning going with a triple and Riley Kokinda was hit by a pitch before Collins ripped a two-run double. Following a single and a walk to load the bases, Jessica Gibson was hit by a pitch to record a tough RBI before Avah Morrison brought in the final run on a sacrifice fly.
Gracie Dawson and Madeline Stone also had singles for the Generals, who are now 11-0 overall and a perfect 9-0 in Region 7-AAAA. Addie Edwards pitched the first three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Kelsey Anderson got the victory with four scoreless innings of relief work. She gave up just two hits and fanned two batters.
Heritage will begin another three-game region series this coming Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Pickens. They will close out the series Thursday in Jasper.