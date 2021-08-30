It had been 24 days since the Heritage Generals last took the field, but it certainly wasn't apparent from the way they played on Monday.
Heritage collected 12 hits, took advantage of five Southeast Whitfield errors and plated 10 runs in the first inning as they rolled to a 15-0 three-inning victory in a Region 7-AAAA game in Boynton.
Kelsey Anderson and Addie Edwards combined for an abbreviated no-hitter in the circle. Anderson threw two innings, striking out three and walking two, while Edwards fanned three batters in one inning of work.
The Generals sent 14 batters to the dish in the bottom of the first and saw the first eight reach safely. Lexi Duckett had an early RBI-triple. Harper Carstens later added a two-run double and Macie Collins capped the frame with a two-run triple.
Four more runs came home in the second inning, two on a double by Jessica Gibson, while a Jenna Ryans walk-off RBI-single in the third ended the game.
Ryans and Duckett matched Carstens and Gibson with two RBIs each and Collins finished her night 2 for 3 with three runs driven in. Zoe Wright was 2 for 2 and scored twice, while Riley Kokinda, Savannah Wilson and Abbie Young had one RBI apiece.
Rain washed out the second game of the scheduled doubleheader. The final two games of the three-game series will be played on Sept. 13.