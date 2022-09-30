The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved back into a tie with LaFayette for first place in the Region 6-AAA standings by virtue of their 11-1 home win over LFO on Thursday.
Gordon Lee scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and added four runs in both the second and fourth frames before finishing off the game in the top of the fifth.
Gracie Helton did a little bit of everything against the Lady Warriors. She collected a double and a solo home run to go with a walk, a stolen base, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kate Chambers was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Abby Logan was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Tenslee Wilson had a double, a stolen base, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Macartney Angel went 2 for 2 and scored a run. E.G. Hixon went 1 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored. Chloee Fryar doubled and scored once, while Emma Phillips added a single.
Sydney Garrett went the distance for the Lady Trojans and finished with five strikeouts.
Julie Shore went 2 for 2 for LFO and had the lone RBI of the night for the visitors as she drove in Lexi Downey. Downey and Carlee Wilson both had singles in the game. Lakely Parrish doubled and Breonn Newbille was 2 for 3.
Parrish started in the circle and pitched two innings. She struck out two and walked two, while Breanna Johnson pitched two innings in relief with no walks and no strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (18-4, 9-2) will head to Bremen for a crucial 6-AAA game on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LFO (6-14-1, 3-8) will host Ringgold Friday at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.