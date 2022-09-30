Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved back into a tie with LaFayette for first place in the Region 6-AAA standings by virtue of their 11-1 home win over LFO on Thursday.

Gordon Lee scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and added four runs in both the second and fourth frames before finishing off the game in the top of the fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

